Goat thief dies under mysterious circumstances in MP jail

Shivpuri, Aug 3 (IANS) A goat thief lodged in a sub jail died under mysterious circumstances in Madhya Pradesh’s Shivpuri district on Sunday, police officials said.

Police, however, said that the undertrial was injured while trying to escape from the ‘Dial 100’ vehicle.

Chandrabhan Singh Gurjar, a resident of Rajpur, was taken into custody on Sunday along with another accomplice in a goat theft case from the house of Pappu Parihar.

Police arrested him and brought him to the police station. Meanwhile, Chandrabhan died under suspicious circumstances. He had a serious injury mark on his head.

Amarnath Verma, Sub-Divisional Officer of the Kolaras region, said this incident happened when the police were taking the thief with them from the Dial 100 vehicle to the police station.

–IANS

hindi-sdr/