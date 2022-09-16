INDIA

‘God helps those who wear helmet’, Delhi Police share video to promote safety

NewsWire
0
0

The Delhi Police have shared a video on Twitter to make people aware about the need to wear a helmet and how it can save a life.

The 15-second video shows a motorcycle rider was saved not once, but twice by his helmet.

The video has been shared by Delhi Police’s official Twitter account to promote road safety norms.

In the video, the motorcycle rider first falls on the road after swerving to miss a car, but as he was wearing the full-face covering helmet he escapes injuries. He stands up, but just then an electric pole falls on him, this time too he escapes from serious injuries as his helmet saves him.

A number of people die in road accidents for not wearing helmets. Delhi Police have promoted the wearing of helmets many times. This time the Delhi Police have come out with the video message to show the advantages of wearing a helmet.

“God helps those who wear helmet,” reads the quote from the Delhi Police’s official Twitter handle.

This tweet of the Delhi Police has now gone viral.

20220916-130603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Now, sociology textbook for nurses hails dowry as boon to society!

    AAP launches digital door-to-door campaign in Punjab

    Light to moderate rains likely in Tamil Nadu coast

    Deep Money on his recently released song ‘Tera Hoya Deewana’