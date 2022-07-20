With the flood waters receding in the Godavari River, people in Bhadrachalam town and other flood-hit areas in Telangana’s Bhadradri Kothagudem district heaved a sigh of relief.

The water level in the river at Bhadrachalam stood at 47.70 feet at 9 a.m. on Wednesday but the authorities have not withdrawn the third flood level warning.

The third flood level warning is issued at 53 feet and though the water level dropped below this mark on Tuesday, the officials have not formally withdrawn the warning.

According to district collector D. Anudeep, 11.28 lakh cusecs of water is being let out downstream.

With the inflows coming down from upstream, the flood level has receded. The river had flown above third flood level for over a week due to heavy rain in north Telangana and neighbouring Maharashtra.

The highest flood level of 71.30 feet was recorded in the early hours of July 16. This was the highest level in more than three decades. The flood discharge had almost reached 25 lakh cusecs.

The officials say that if the third level warning is withdrawn, people from relief camps may return to their homes.

The state government has already announced that the relief camps will continue till the month end in view of the forecast of more rains.

Over 25,000 people were shifted to the relief camps after parts of Bhadrachalam town and several villages downstream were inundated.

The district administration has deployed heavy motors to pump out flood water from inundated areas in Bhadrachalam. The collector arranged eight motors with the help from Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) and ITC.

The collector supervised the work to pump out water from Bhadrachalam temple on the banks of the river.

Panchayat raj department launched the work to repair the damaged roads. The electricity department has restored supply in the affected areas by replacing the damaged transformers and poles.

Meanwhile, officials began distribution of relief among the affected people. During his visit to Bhadrachalam on Sunday, Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao announced immediate financial assistance of Rs 10,000 to every affected family. The government will also provide 20 kg rice to each of the flood-hit families for two months.

