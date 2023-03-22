INDIA

Goddess Sharda’s idol to be installed near LoC, Amit Shah to address event

An idol of Goddess Sharda will be installed near the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Wednesday, with Union Home Minister Amit Shah expected to virtually address the event.

After 76 years, a temple for the Goddess has been constructed in Kupwara’s Teetwal area and the deity’s idol has been brought from the Shingeri Mutt in Karnataka.

The idol’s installation coincides with ‘Navreh’ — the first day of the Kashmiri Hindu New Year.

Teetwal was the historic base camp of Goddess Sharda’s shrine before Partition.

The original temple and an adjacent gurdwara, located on the banks of Krishenganga river, were destroyed by the tribal raiders in 1947.

The installation of the deity’s idol and the construction of the temple in Teetwal has been widely welcomed by the local Muslims who believe that the historic restoration will regain the area its long lost dignity and recognition as a holy place of pilgrimage.

Sharada Peeth was an ancient centre of learning where scholars from not only India, but Central Asia as well used to come.

Between the 6th and 12th Centuries, Sharda Peeth was among the most prominent temple universities of the sub-continent.

Among scores of devotees and scholars who have gathered at Teetwal to be part of the historic religious function on Wednesday, there are about 100 priests from the Shingeri Mutt in Karnataka.

20230322-083404

