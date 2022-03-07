ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Godman Swami Chakrapani eliminated from ‘Lock Upp’

By NewsWire
0
0

Godman Swami Chakrapani is the first contestant to be eliminated from Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Lock Upp’.

Swami Chakrapani, who claims that he is the president of Hindu Mahasabha, came in limelight on the show for his rough moments with fashion designer and transwoman Saisha Shinde.

He was also not able to help his teammates while performing tasks. So, the host, Kangana Ranaut along with the audience’s vote decided to eliminate him in the first week.

Saisha during the show was uncomfortable with Chakrapani’s touch and she also questioned him whether he would do the same with other women.

Saisha once quoted: “Don’t do this with me. I feel very uncomfortable. Will you do this with others? I am a woman and I don’t like it , be it friendship or anything else.”

20220307-134004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

FOLLOW US

POPULAR CATEGORY

Copyright © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.