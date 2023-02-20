BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIASCI-TECH

Godrej Aerospace to manufacture 8 modules of DRDO turbojet engine

In a first for an Indian private company, Godrej Aerospace has bagged the order to manufacture eight modules of the DRDO’s turbojet engine.

On Monday, Godrej & Boyce, the flagship company of the Godrej Group, announced that its business Godrej Aerospace is the first Indian private company to win the order for manufacturing eight modules of the DRDO Engine for aerial applications.

Godrej Aerospace won the order competing with over 25 companies owing to its strong infrastructure, proficiency in working with unique materials, and decades of experience in producing liquid engines for rockets, as well as its service to global aviation majors.

This venture opens up a world of opportunities for future projects to be manufactured indigenously in India, the company noted.

Commenting on this milestone, Maneck Behramkamdin, AVP & Business Head, Godrej Aerospace said: “We are thrilled to have won the project to manufacture the DRDO Engine modules, which is a testament to our capabilities and expertise in the aerospace sector. This achievement reinforces our commitment to making India self-reliant in aerospace manufacturing thereby, contributing to the country’s economic growth.

“We look forward to leveraging our extensive experience and competencies to serve the needs of global majors in the aviation & defence sector and contribute to the growth of the industry.”

This experience will pave the way for future projects to develop modules for civil aviation engines as well, the release noted.

The company has made an investment of around 500 crores for aerospace and defence projects and has incorporated new processes into its manufacturing processes.

