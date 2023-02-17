BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Godrej group acquires Raj Kapoor’s Chembur bungalow

The Godrej Properties Ltd has acquired the iconic bungalow of the great showman, Raj Kapoor in Chembur – almost four years after it had bought the famed R.K. Studios, the company officials said here on Friday.

The Kapoor bungalow would be developed as a premium residential project – on the lines of the high-end mixed-use Godrej RKS, which is likely to be delivered this year.

The R.K Studios was taken over by Godrej Properties in May 2019, and the Raj Kapoor bungalow is located on the Deonar Farm Road, adjacent to the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS), in Chembur, a north-eastern Mumbai suburb.

