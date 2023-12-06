Gogamedi murder: Assailants identified, manhunt launched, says Raj DGP

Assailants of Shri Rashtriya Rajput Karni Seva chief Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi have been identified and will be arrested soon, police said on Wednesday.

Director General of Police Rajasthan Umesh Mishra said a strict blockade has been imposed and raids are underway at possible hideouts to search for the accused.

He further appealed to the general public to maintain patience and peace and instructed police to exercise special vigilance and increase security.

Rohit Godara gang has taken responsibility for the incident. Keeping this in mind, contacts of miscreants are being identified and raids are being conducted continuously in the neighboring districts and Bikaner division.

Mishra reportedly spoke to the DGP of neighboring state Haryana and asked for cooperation. He expressed confidence that the police team will soon be successful in arresting the criminals.

He said that the killers entered Gogamedi’s house on the pretext of talking and after some time, started firing bullets. The guard of Gogamedi also retaliated. After the incident, both attackers also shot Naveen Shekhawat who was accompanying him.

While Gogamedi and Naveen died, his quard Ajit was seriously injured in the incident.

Terming the crime “sad and serious”, the DGP said that the murderers will soon be caught and strict legal action taken against them.

