Gogi gang’s Vijay Mann claims conspiracy to kill him, seeks increased security

A Delhi court on Wednesday extended, till May 24, the judicial custody of gangsters Vijay Mann, Rohit alias Moi, and Deepak Boxer in connection with a case filed by the Delhi Police under the Passport Act.

During the hearing at the Patiala House Courts, Mann, puportedly of the Gogi gang, through his lawyer, also raised concerns about his safety in the Delhi prison and alleged a conspiracy by his rivals to kill him.

Mann claimed that he received threats from inmates who intended to harm him while he was being produced before the court.

He submitted a petition to the court requesting increased security measures to be taken to safeguard his life.

In response to his claims of a conspiracy, Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Snigdha Sarvaria directed the jail authorities to produce Mann via video conferencing from the jail.

Furthermore, Mann has requested that the court direct the authorities to increase his security in light of the recent killing of top gangster Tillu Tajpuria in Tihar Jail by members of the rival Gogi gang. He claimed the same group is targeting him too.

On May 6, the Delhi court had issued notice to the Tihar jail Superintendent on a plea moved by gangster Deepak Boxer, expressing fear for his life and seeking a transfer to another jail.

As per police, Boxer was also handling the Jitender Gogi gang after his death.

Gogi gang’s Jitender Gogi was killed by his rivals in the Rohini court in 2021 and Tajpuriya was a prime accused of his murder.

