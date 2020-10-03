GoI picks Prof. Rangappa as CSIR-Emeritus Scientist and AIIMS member

Bengaluru, Oct 3 (IANS) The union government nominated former vice-chancellor of University of Mysore and Karnataka State Open University Prof A K. S. Rangappa, as member of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), besides selecting him as Emeritus Scientist in the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR).

Prof. Rangappa is also the immediate past general president of the Indian Science Congress Association, Kolkata and his appointment has raised eyebrows within Karnataka’s political circles since he is a close relative of former prime minister, H. D. Deve Gowda, and belongs to the dominant Vokkaliga community in the state.

Addressing a press conference soon after his name was announced, Prof. Rangappa asserted that his views cannot be different from what the country has.

“My stand will always be the same as that of my country’s stand. It cannot be different from the other. With respect to whether to receive the Chinese grant to the tune of Rs 500 crore for cancer research, I will follow what my country will ask me to follow,” he said in response to a question.

The union Health and Family Welfare ministry has nominated Prof. Rangappa, as a Member of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) PGIEMR-Chandigarh; AIIMS – Bhubaneswar; AIIMS – Bathinda; AIIMS – Guwahati and AIIMS -Srinagar for his contribution to the field of Biological Sciences and development of Science in India.

Besides, he was also selected as CSIR-Emeritus Scientist by Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), New Delhi.

CSIR is a premier scientific body that works under Human Resources Development Group, union ministry of Science and Technology.

The CSIR recognises and promotes scientific research activities in the country. CSIR-ES scheme is launched to recognise and encourage the eminent and meritorious scientists who are above the age of 62.

–IANS

nbh/ash