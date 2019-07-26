Gokulam Kerala FC sign 2 goalkeepers for upcoming season

Kozhikode, Aug 1 (IANS) Gokulam Kerala FC on Thursday signed goalkeepers C.K. Ubaid and Vigneshwaran Bhaskaran for the upcoming season.

While Ubaid is from Kannur and has played for East Bengal last season, Vigneshwaran has represented Chennai City FC, Minerva Punjab and Churchill Brothers. He has also played for second division clubs Fateh Hyderabad and Sudeva FC.

Ubaid started his career with Viva Kerala in 2012 before moving to Dempo SC in Goa. He later played for Air India and ONGC in Mumbai before moving to East Bengal last season.

“I started my career in Kerala and now I am back. Being a Malayali, the transfer means a lot to me. I am going to represent a club from my home. It is a different feeling to play in front of the fans in Kerala,” said Ubaid.

“I have not received much opportunity to play in my home state and I need to utilise this chance to the maximum. I have already joined the pre-season camp in Kozhikode and we will be playing in the Durand Cup after one week. We hope we could make the Malayalis proud in the tournament,” he added.

Vigneshwaran also feels that the upcoming season would be a major one for the Malabarians.

“I am happy to play in Kerala. The football culture here is overwhelming and I think it would be a great season for Gokulam. I am honoured to be part of the club and the place,” said Vigneshwaran.

Commenting on the announcement, Gokulam Kerala FC head coach Santiago Varela said: “We are training hard for the Durand Cup. I am happy to hear that we have signed two good goalkeepers. I wish them best for the next upcoming season.”

