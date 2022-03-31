INDIA

Gold bars weighing 700 grams seized at Hyderabad Airport

NewsWire
0
0

Customs officials at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport here seized nearly 700 grams of gold from a passenger who arrived from Dubai on Thursday.

Six gold bars weighing 699.5 grams and valued at Rs 37.30 lakh were detected and seized from a male passenger who arrived by Air India flight AI-952 from Dubai, Customs officials said.

He had concealed the gold in his check-in baggage. Further investigation was on.

This is the third gold seizure by Customs at Hyderabad Airport this week.

On Tuesday, Customs officials had detected and seized 231.5 grams of gold, valued at Rs 12.33 lakh, from a male passenger who arrived by AI-952 from Dubai. The gold was coated with rhodium and concealed as small rings between beads of two neck chains hidden in garments in check-in baggage.

Earlier, on March 26, 255.6 grams of gold, valued at Rs 13.63 lakh, was seized from a male passenger who arrived by 6E-25 from Dubai. According to Customs officials, the gold was coated with silver and concealed inside the supporting metal frame of the trolley bag.

20220331-202603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Season’s first cyclonic storm set to hit near Andaman & Nicobar...

    Delhi lays out plan to tackle 3rd Covid wave, braces for...

    Himanta Biswa Sarma to be new CM of Assam

    Thief dies after consuming pill in B’luru during police raid