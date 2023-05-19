SOUTH ASIAWORLD

Gold bars worth $2.33 mn seized at Dhaka airport

Customs officials at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka seized 204 gold bars worth some $2.33 million, a local official said.

Kazi Farid Uddin, a senior official of the customs intelligence department, told journalists that the 204 gold bars, were seized from a flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines, reports Xinhua news agency.

He said the BG-122 flight landed in Dhaka at around 11.30 a.m. on Thursday from Muscat, via Chittagong.

According to the official, the gold bars were left abandoned in the cargo hold of the aircraft.

Acting on a tip-off, Uddin said the customs officials searched the aircraft and recovered the gold bars wrapped in clothes.

No one was arrested in connection with the seizure, according to local authorities.

