INDIA

Gold biscuits worth Rs 68 lakhs seized at Surat airport

Customs at the Surat International Airport on Wednesday seized 10 gold biscuits worth Rs 68 lakhs from a trolley abandoned by an international passenger, sources said.

The sources said that after a flight from Sharjah arrived at the airport, a passenger alerted a Customs officer about a flip cover being left behind on a trolley.

Upon checking, the officer recovered 10 gold biscuits, wrapped in the cover.

The officer said that in fear of getting caught during checking, the passenger must have left it behind.

Customs officers are checking the CCTV footage to track the passenger.

20230222-153604

