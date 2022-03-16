INDIA

Gold, cash, cryptocurrency details seized in raid at ex-TN Minister Velumani’s premises

Directorate of Vigilance and Anti Corruption (DVAC) has said that the raids conducted on the premises of former Minister and AIADMK leader S.P.Velumani, have unearthed gold jewellery, cash and documents regarding cryptocurrency investments.

In a statement on Tuesday evening, DVAC said that 11.5 kg of gold, cash amounting to Rs 84 lakhs, and cryptocurrency deposits amounting to Rs 35 lakhs were seized from the premises of the former minister.

The DVAC said that it had conducted raids at 59 premises attached to the former minister and his associates. This includes 42 places in Coimbatore- his home district, two places in Tiruppur, four places in Salem, nine places at Chennai, one place each in Namakkal, Krishnagiri, and Tiruppatur districts of Tamil Nadu, and one place in Palakkad, Kerala.

In addition to the gold, cash, and cryptocurrency investment details, documents of landed properties and silver jewelry worth 118.05 kg were also seized.

Several mobile phones, laptops, and other electronic equipment and modern gadgets were recovered from the premises of the former minister who is a heavyweight in AIADMK politics and in the Western Tamil Nadu area.

