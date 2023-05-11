INDIA

Gold, diamond worth Rs 1.2cr looted from jewellery shop salesmen

NewsWire
0
0

Two salesmen of a jewellery shop were robbed of gold and diamond pieces worth Rs 1.2 crore at gunpoint by two armed assailants here in the Outer Ring Road near Panchsheel Park, an official said on Thursday.

The incident occurred on Wednesday, at around 4.37 p.m.

According to the complainant, a 35-year-old resident of Burari, who works as a sales assistant at a diamond shop in Karol Bagh, he and his colleague embarked on their bike with 181 pieces of gold and diamond jewellery.

Their intention was to sell these items at various jewellers’ shops in Kalkaji Market.

The official said that after reaching Kalkaji Market, none of the shops showed interest in purchasing their merchandise.

The two sales staff decided to have lunch before proceeding to another shop in Malviya Nagar.

When they were near a foot over bridge, they were robbed.

“Suddenly, two individuals on a scooty approached the salesmen. One of the perpetrators brandished a pistol and aimed it at the pillion rider’s head, while the other produced a spray bottle, attempting to spray the complainant’s face. In a swift and calculated move, the assailants forcibly snatched the bag containing the jewellery and swiftly fled the scene, heading towards the IIT Red Light on their scooty,” said Chandan Chowdhary, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (South).

The sales staff immediately reported the robbery to the Hauz Khas Police Station, leading to the registration of a First Information Report (FIR) under sections 392, 398 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sections 25/27 of the Arms Act.

“The police teams are reviewing the CCTV footage from the surrounding area to aid in identifying the robbers,” the police officer said.

20230511-212005

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    T Ten Sports Management denies corruption related report about Abu Dhabi...

    Must report any improper behaviour on aircraft to authorities at the...

    Govt officers reverting to official cars as Covid ebbs

    Female qazi performs nikaah in Delhi