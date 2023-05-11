Two salesmen of a jewellery shop were robbed of gold and diamond pieces worth Rs 1.2 crore at gunpoint by two armed assailants here in the Outer Ring Road near Panchsheel Park, an official said on Thursday.

The incident occurred on Wednesday, at around 4.37 p.m.

According to the complainant, a 35-year-old resident of Burari, who works as a sales assistant at a diamond shop in Karol Bagh, he and his colleague embarked on their bike with 181 pieces of gold and diamond jewellery.

Their intention was to sell these items at various jewellers’ shops in Kalkaji Market.

The official said that after reaching Kalkaji Market, none of the shops showed interest in purchasing their merchandise.

The two sales staff decided to have lunch before proceeding to another shop in Malviya Nagar.

When they were near a foot over bridge, they were robbed.

“Suddenly, two individuals on a scooty approached the salesmen. One of the perpetrators brandished a pistol and aimed it at the pillion rider’s head, while the other produced a spray bottle, attempting to spray the complainant’s face. In a swift and calculated move, the assailants forcibly snatched the bag containing the jewellery and swiftly fled the scene, heading towards the IIT Red Light on their scooty,” said Chandan Chowdhary, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (South).

The sales staff immediately reported the robbery to the Hauz Khas Police Station, leading to the registration of a First Information Report (FIR) under sections 392, 398 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sections 25/27 of the Arms Act.

“The police teams are reviewing the CCTV footage from the surrounding area to aid in identifying the robbers,” the police officer said.

