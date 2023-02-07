The Customs seized a consignment of gold jewellery worth Rs 5.66 crore, which came from Dubai at the international airport here, an official said on Tuesday.

The official said that acting on an intelligence input, the Custom officers of Air Cargo Complex (ACC) (Import) intercepted a consignment from Dubai that was meant for transshipment to SEZ, Jaipur.

“The item was declared as rough precious stones and jewelry tool mix having a declared value of Rs 3,74,030. On detailed examination, the consignment was found to contain 10 bars of pure gold weighing one kg each having market value of approximately Rs 5.66 crore,” the official said.

The said consignment was seized on Monday.

Further investigation in the matter is on.

20230207-102402