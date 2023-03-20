ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Gold ornaments of Rajinikanth’s daughter stolen from her Chennai house

NewsWire
0
0

Tamil mega Star, Rajinikanth’s daughter Aishwarya Rajinikanth (41) has lodged a complaint with the police that her gold jewellery and ornaments were missing from the locker in her residence.

She has named three of her servants to be behind the burglary at the residence. Aishwarya is living with her two sons, and the jewellery was kept in the locker at her home.

In her complaint with the Teynampet police station in Chennai, Aishwarya said that she was not staying in the home for long stretches and the house servants were frequenting the place. She said that the ornaments were worth Rs 3.6 lakh, but the value of the jewellery could be much more.

Aishwarya, who is a film director and producer, is currently directing the movie, ‘Lal Salam’ with Vishnu Vishal and Vikrant in the lead roles and her father Rajinikanth playing a cameo role in the movie.

20230320-110802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    First look of psychological thriller ‘Lock’ released

    ‘Bigg Boss 16’: Tina tells her mom to remain calm in...

    ‘Aunty No 1’, ‘Chachi 420’ guided Kushagra Nautiyal for his ‘Kumkum...

    ‘Bigg Boss 15’ opens with Salman jiving, joking and pulling Ranveer’s...