INDIA

Gold ornaments worth Rs 2 cr looted in Ahmedabad

NewsWire
0
0

Unidentified bike-borne miscreants allegedly robbed two jewellery shop employees of gold ornaments worth Rs 2 crore when they were returning on their

two-wheeler to their showroom in West Ahmedabad after a business deal, police said on Tuesday.

According to police, when the two reached near Shahpur metro station, two bike-borne persons intercepted them and snatched the bag containing jewellery and decamped.

A manhunt has been launched and the city police are searching for the criminals based on CCTV footage and technical surveillance.

In his police complaint with the Madhavpura police station, Parag Shah — one of the two executives — stated, “I, along with my colleague Dharmesh Limbani, was carrying two bags full of gold ornaments. When we reached near Shahpur metro station, two bike-borne men came near us and snatched one of the bags and fled. As both were wearing helmets, it was difficult to identify.”

Soon after the incident, vigilance across the city was intensified with every vehicle checked thoroughly.

No arrests could be made till this morning, Madhavpura police station officer said.

20221108-133003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Subsidy on electricity to become optional in Delhi: Kejriwal

    ‘Honour killings’ reported from Bihar’s Bhagalpur, Sheohar districts

    Tibetan President expresses gratitude to India on Republic Day

    Over 7.5mn perform Surya Namaskar globally on Makar Sankranti