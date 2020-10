Chennai, Oct 3 (IANS) The Chennai Air Customs on Saturday said it had seized 133 gm gold paste valued at Rs 6.93 lakh from a passenger after he landed here from Dubai.

The Customs said that Mohamed Saleem Sulthan, 32, was intercepted by officials of the Air Intelligence Unit after he deboarded an Indigo flight.

A search revealed he had hidden the gold paste in his rectum.

The accused hails from Madurai.

