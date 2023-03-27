BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Gold prices decline on Monday on profit booking

NewsWire
0
0

Gold prices on Monday came down with traders booking gains after a strong run with the price rising above $2,000 per ounce last week, said experts.

“Gold prices edged lower on Monday, with spot gold prices at Comex were trading down by 0.80er cent at $1,959 per ounce. Gold April future contract at MCX was trading down by 0.75 per cent at Rs 58,820 per 10 grams by noon session,” Saumil Gandhi, Senior Analyst – Commodities, HDFC Securities.

Gandhi said the prices of yellow metal extended loss as short-term traders lock profit after price rose above $2,000 per ounce last week.

Further, the sentiment was hurt after Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard said that he raised his forecast for peak interest rates this year amid ongoing economic strength, based on an assumption that the banking sector strains will ease, Gandhi added.

“We expect gold prices continue to be influenced by various macro forces ranging from Federal Reserve interest rate hike expectations, lingering banking fears (recently banking-sector fears spread to Germany’s Deutsche Bank), dollar weakness, and falling Treasury yields,” Gandhi said.

According to Navneet Damani, Senior Vice President – Commodity Research at Motilal Oswal Financial Services, the fears regarding global banking crisis kept safe haven demand high, however, bailout measures and reports regarding First Citizens BancShares Inc possibly acquiring Silicon Valley Bank, calmed market nerves a bit.

Damani said the US and European officials warned over the weekend that banking sector was being closely monitored for any signs of a potential credit crunch.

Physical gold dealers in India were forced to offer the steepest discounts in more than a year to lure buyers put off by a record surge in local prices last week, while the banking crisis fuelled steady demand in top buyer China.

Broader trend on COMEX could be in the range of $1,950-$1,990 and on domestic front prices could hover in the range of Rs 58,800 – Rs 59,500 could be expected, Damani remarked.

20230327-190206

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Microsoft posts double-digit growth, Azure Cloud biz soars

    Yes Bank targets startup sector, ties-up with GVFL

    Govt slashes windfall tax on locally produced oil, diesel exports

    RJD gives notice of suspension in RS on bank strikes