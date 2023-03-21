BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Gold prices set to go up: Experts

NewsWire
0
0

Gold prices will go up further if the US Federal Reserve hike the interest rates by 25 basis points (bps) or lower along with “non-visible” or “hawkish” speech, a research analyst said.

“Any hike in line with 25 basis point or lower along with non visible or hawkish speech will be strongly positive for Gold and levels of 2040-2050 in Comex and 61500 odd will be seen in coming days,” said Jateen Trivedi, VP, Research at LKP Securities.

On the flip side, any higher hike than 25 bps with “hawkish” speech shall bring Comex Gold back to $1,940-odd levels and Rs 57,000 in MCX which shall again act as buying bets, he added.

Trivedi said the yellow metal have been given strong returns since 2019.

Prices were at Rs 31,000/10 grams and have now touched Rs 60,000 giving nearly 100 per cent returns in the last four years.

He said the gold prices has also been surpassing major volatile events like trade war since 2019, Covid-19, and the Russia-Ukraine war.

This year, Gudi Padwa is being celebrated even as gold prices are headed for historic highs in the Indian markets, said Somasundaram PR, Regional CEO, India at World Gold Council.

“As economic growth influences demand significantly and this gets reflected in gold purchases on such auspicious days, demand is poised for good growth in 2023,” he said.

“Price pressures could keep rural demand subdued. Urban buying and digital gold accumulations which permit flexible low-ticket sizes could be emerging stories during this festive season,” Somasundaram added.

20230321-162403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Pallonji Mistry, father of Cyrus Mistry, passes away at 93

    Housing sales rise 12% in Jan-March: PropTiger report

    Cabinet okays PPP mode of BharatNet implementation in 16 states

    ‘India working on maximising net revenue from fisheries’