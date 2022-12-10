INDIA

Gold valued at Rs 1.38 crore seized at Hyderabad airport

Customs officials at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport Hyderabad on Saturday seized gold valued over Rs 1.37 crore from a passenger who arrived from Dubai.

The customs officials intercepted a male passenger who arrived from flight FZ461 from Dubai in the early hours of Saturday.

The officials checked the baggage of the passenger and found 24 carat gold weighing 1,547 grams and 18 Karat jewellery weighing 1,414 grams.

According to customs, total value of the seized contraband is Rs 1,37,92,968. Further investigation is under progress.

This is the biggest gold seizure at Hyderabad airport this month. On November 11, customs officials had seized gold valued at Rs 2.8 crore from two passengers who had arrived from Dubai.

Both the passengers were found to be carrying foreign origin gold in paste form concealed in custom-designed pockets in their undergarments. Gold weighing 5,398 grams valued at Rs 2.8 crore was recovered and seized.

