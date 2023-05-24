INDIA

Gold valued over Rs 1.81 cr seized at Hyderabad Airport

Customs officials at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in Hyderabad seized gold valued over Rs 1.81 crore from a passenger who had arrived from Dubai on Wednesday.

Acting on specific information, the Air Intelligence unit of Hyderabad Customs, RGIA intercepted a male passenger who arrived from Dubai by Emirates flight EK-524 at 3 a.m.

On checking the person and baggage, Customs officials found an emergency light. On thorough checking of the emergency light, gold in the shape of a battery having weight of 2,915 grams was found to be concealed in the battery portion of the emergency light.

The gold recovered is valued at Rs 1,81,60,450. The Customs officials seized the same and arrested the passenger under the Indian Customs Act, 1962.

Further investigation is in progress.

The Customs department has seized the gold at RGIA for the second day in a row. On Tuesday, gold worth over Rs 1.13 crore was seized from three passengers who had arrived from Riyadh.

The passengers had concealed the gold in paste form in their shoes. Gold of total net weight 1818.98 grams valued at Rs 1,13,13,558 was seized.

