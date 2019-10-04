Gold worth Rs 5 cr seized from Jnaneswari Express in Odisha

Bhubaneswar, Oct 10 (IANS) Officials of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on Thursday seized around 12.9 kg gold worth about Rs 5 crore from the Mumbai-bound Jnaneswari Super Deluxe Express midway in Odisha’s Jharsuguda district.

Two persons have been detained in connection with the seizure.

A team of DRI Bhubaneswar conducted a raid on the train while it was running between Rourkela and Jharsuguda and intercepted the two persons.

The team recovered foreign gold bars weighing nearly 12.932 kg valued at around Rs 4.99 crore from the possession of the two passengers, said an official.

The detained persons are being interrogated to ascertain the source of procurement of the gold.

–IANS

cd/arm