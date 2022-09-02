INDIA

Gold worth Rs 86.7L seized from passenger at Lucknow airport

NewsWire
0
0

The Customs department officials have seized gold worth Rs 86.7 lakh from a passenger at Lucknow’s Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport in Uttar Pradesh.

The accused had allegedly brought this gold by hiding it in a belt. After confirming through the scanner, the passenger was searched and the gold was recovered.

The passengers of Saudi Airlines flight number SV-894, which came from Riyadh, were being screened at the airport.

Meanwhile, a passenger tried to leave the green channel. The scanner at the airport indicated the presence of a metal.

The Customs officers stopped the passenger and conducted a thorough search and recovered the gold.

The accused has been arrested and further investigation is underway.

20220902-054602

