Customs officials at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport seized 1,680 grams of gold, valued at Rs. 89.74 lakhs from two passengers on Sunday.

The gold was concealed in the rectum of the passengers, Customs officials said.

Both the male passengers arrived by flight 6E1714 from Doha. The officials said they acted based on intelligence and detected and seized the contraband.

This is the latest in a series of cases detected at Hyderabad airport in which passengers were found concealing gold in their rectum.

On February 22, a domestic air passenger who had concealed gold in paste form inside rectum was apprehended. The customs officials had recovered 975.16 grams of gold in paste form valued at Rs.50.70 lakh which he had concealed in rectum. The passenger had reached Hyderabad from Imphal.

On January 11, 1.48 kg gold valued at Rs 72.80 lakh was seized from three women passengers who arrived from Dubai. One of them had concealed gold in her rectum.

In the last week of December last year, Customs officials had recovered 1.19 kg gold valued at Rs 59.23 lakh from a passenger who had concealed it in his rectum. The male passenger had arrived from Dubai.

