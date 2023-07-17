Guy Nattiv, the director of the upcoming film ‘Golda’, has said that the former Israeli Prime Minister, Golda Meir, on whom the film is based, will always be connected to the failure of the Yom Kippur war.

Taking a deep dive into one of the most pivotal years of Israel’s history, ‘Golda’ showcases the personal and professional struggles of the country’s highly controversial and only female leader.

The Yom Kippur War, popularly known as the Ramadan War, the October War, the 1973 Arab-Israeli War, or the Fourth Arab–Israeli War, was an armed conflict fought from October 6 to October 25, 1973 between Israel and a coalition of Arab states led by Egypt and Syria.

The film stars Helen Mirren (who won an Oscar for her performance in ‘The Queen’) as Golda Meir, the Iron Lady of Israel.

Talking about Golda Mier and her tenure as the Israeli Prime Minister, Guy Nattiv said: “She will always be connected to the failure of the Yom Kippur war. Golda was the wrong person, in the wrong place, at the wrong time.

“She didn’t want to be a Prime Minister, but she had to take the job because no one else wanted it at that time. They pushed her to be a Prime Minister and then she was thrown into this mayhem and tried to deal with the mess.”

He further mentioned: “Israelis are so conflicted about her character. Now, if you look outside of Israel, and Jews outside of Israel, they see more of the romantic story of Golda who came from Milwaukee to Israel when she was a young woman, full of Zionism and a hope to help the country.

“She was the Iron Lady of Israel and, like Margaret Thatcher, there are some people who love her and some people who hate her,” he said.

The film, which also stars Camille Cottin, Ellie Piercy, and Liev Schreiber, is set to release in India on September 1, 2023 by Lionsgate and PVRINOX Pictures.

