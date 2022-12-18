SPORTSFOOTBALLWORLD

Golden Boot winners at each FIFA World Cup

NewsWire
0
0

Going into the finals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe are favourites to win the Golden Boot award, given to the top goal-scorer of the tournament. Both men have 5 goals each in the tournament so far.

This will be Messi’s final shot at winning the World Cup, a trophy that has eluded his glittering cabinet in his illustrious career.

Below is the list of FIFA World Cup Golden Boot winners (inputs from Xinhua):

1930 – Guillermo Stabile (Argentina) – 8 goals

1934 – Oldrich Nejedly (Czechoslovakia) – 5 goals

1938 – Leonidas (Brazil) – 7 goals

1950 – Ademir (Brazil) – 9 goals

1954 – Sandor Kocsis (Hungary) – 11 goals

1958 – Just Fontaine (France) – 13 goals

1962 – Florian Albert (Hungary), Valentin Ivanov (Soviet Union), Garrincha (Brazil), Vava (Brazil), Drazan Jerkovic (Yugoslavia), Leonel Sanchez (Chile) – 4 goals

1966 – Eusebio (Portugal) 9 goals

1970 – Gerd Muller (West Germany) – 10 goals

1974 – Grzegorz Lato (Poland) – 7 goals

1978 – Mario Kempes (Argentina) – 6 goals

1982 – Paolo Rossi (Italy) – 6 goals

1986 – Gary Lineker (England) – 6 goals

1990 – Salvatore Schillaci (Italy) – 6 goals

1994 – Oleg Salenko (Russia), Hristo Stoichkov (Bulgaria) – 6 goals

1998 – Davor Suker (Croatia) – 6 goals

2002 – Ronaldo (Brazil) – 8 goals

2006 – Miroslav Klose (Germany) – 5 goals

2010 – Thomas Muller (Germany), Wesley Sneijder (Netherlands), David Villa (Spain), Diego Forlan (Uruguay) – 5 goals

2014 – James Rodriguez (Colombia) – 6 goals

2018 – Harry Kane (England) – 6 goals

20221218-094402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Pique says he’ll retire if FC Barcelona wants him to leave

    IWL: Sethu FC maintain their winning run beating Sports Odisha 4-0

    We are here to start the process of strategic road map...

    It was not a penalty; Ronaldo used all his experience to...