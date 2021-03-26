The Foreign Minister of Bangladesh, A.K. Abdul Momen, told visiting Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday that Bangladesh would continue the ‘golden chapter’ of bilateral relations between the two countries for the next 50 years.

Modi arrived in Dhaka on Friday on a two-day visit to attend the celebrations of the country’s 50th year of liberation from Pakistan and the 100th birth anniversary of its founder Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the father of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

The Bangladesh Foreign Minister also sought India’s strong support in resolving the Rohingya crisis.

Momen told IANS that he thanked the Indian premier for visiting Bangladesh at the time of the Covid-19 pandemic to show respect to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Momen also thanked the Indian government for honouring Bangabandhu by conferring him with the prestigious Mahatma Gandhi Award.

In reply, Modi said the Indian people believe that Bangladesh’s victory is a victory for India as well, Momen added.

“I told the Prime Minister of India that Bangladesh prays for the welfare of all the people in the region,” the Foreign Minister said, after paying a courtesy call to the Indian Prime Minister at Hotel Sonargoan in Dhaka.

Momen said that during the meeting, they discussed various issues, including golden jubilee celebrations of Bangladesh’s independence, the birth centenary of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and 50 years of India-Bangladesh diplomatic ties.

Other issues that came up for discussion included Bangladesh’s graduation to a developing country status from the LDC, Covid-19 cooperation and connectivity.

The Foreign Minister said that Modi assured his country’s support to Bangladesh in its journey on the highway of development.

Momen was accompanied by state minister for foreign affairs, Md Shahriar Alam, and foreign secretary Masud Bin Momen.

