Golden Eagles Golf Championship to be held in Manesar, Hyderabad

The 6th edition of the Vishwa Samudra Golden Eagles Golf Championships will be held at the Classic Golf & Country Club, Manesar on November 13 and Boulder Hills Golf Club, Hyderabad on November 20.

This year the pro line-up includes 2 pros from the United Kingdom: Rachel Drummond and Bellangel. Being very successful players on the women’s tour, they will be playing alongside Indian pros like Tvesa Malik and Ridhima Dhilawari.

Paul Barrington – World Trick Shot Champion and by far the world’s best Golf Trick-shot artist, will also be present showing his skills on the course.

Former Indian Cricket Captain and star of the 1983 World Cup winning team, Kapil Dev will also be participating in this event along with other top amateur golfers from across the country.

The 6th edition gets special with exciting prizes to be won across various categories, including a BMW Car!

The Golden Eagles Golf Championship began in 2015 as a vision of Mr Chinta Sasidhar, Chairman – Vishwa Samudra Group. The event very quickly grew to become the most sought-after corporate golf event in India. The event celebrates Golf, Glamour and Glory in all its form!

The event over the years has witnessed some of the best corporate and pro golfers as a part of the event along with celebrities like Brian Lara, Sharmila Nicolette, Chitrangada Singh, Tamanna Bhatia, R Madhavan, Mandira Bedi, Tvesa Malik, Ridhima Dilawari. It honours people who have brought glory to our country with the likes of Kapil Dev, our 1983 Indian Cricket team winning captain, Leander Paes – Tennis icon, multiple grand slam winner.

