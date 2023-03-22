INDIASPORTS

Golden Girl P.T.Usha to be conferred honorary doctorate by Central Univ Kerala

NewsWire
0
0

The first ever honorary doctorate of the Central University of Kerala will go to legendary Indian athlete popularly known as ‘Payyoli Express’- P.T.Usha.

The decision to honour her was taken for her exemplary contribution to sports.

Fifty-eight-year-old Usha, a former Indian Railway official, is now a nominated member of the Upper House.

In December last year, she was elected unopposed as the president of the Indian Olympic Association.

In her distinguished career on the field, she has won 33 medals, including 19 gold, in the Asian Games and Asian Championship.

She was the first Indian athlete to win medals in four consecutive Asian Games and also won six medals, including five gold in the Jakarta Asian Athletic Meet in 1985.

After she hung up her boots, the athlete founded the Usha School of Athletics in Kinaloor at her home district-Kozhikode and her wards by now have won 79 international medals for the country.

The Central University is now searching for a convenient date to organise the function to honour Usha.

20230322-144003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Arrested Gujarat IAS officer sent to CBI custody

    Cong ‘dissenters’ say collective, inclusive leadership the way forward

    ED conducts more raids in MGNREGA funds scam case

    Kamna Pathak’s fashion funda: Don’t dress to impress, be comfortable