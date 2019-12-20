Golden Globes 2020: Patricia Arquette attacks Donald Trump

Los Angeles, Jan 6 (IANS) Actress Patricia Arquette used her Golden Globe winning moment to criticise US president Donald Trump, saying that the US is on the “brink of war”.

Her role of Dee Dee Blanchard in “The Act” was named as Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television at the award gala. She was pitted against Helena Bonham Carter (“The Crown”), Toni Collette (“Unbelievable”), Meryl Streep (“Big Little Lies”) and Emily Watson (“Chernobyl”).

“It’s a wonderful surprise. I’m so grateful to be here and celebrate this but also I know tonight (January 5, 2020), we’re not going to look back on this night in the history books,” she said.

“We will see a country on the brink of war, a president tweeting out a threat of 52 bombs including cultural sites, young people risking their lives traveling across the world, people not knowing if bombs are going to drop on their kids’ heads and a continent of Australia on fire,” the actress added.

Arquette then went on to urge everyone to vote in 2020, and to encourage others to vote.

“So, while I love my kids so much, I beg of us all to give them a better world for their kids — and we have to beg and plea for everyone we know to vote in 2020,” she said.

When it comes to Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television, Stellan Skarsgard won the honour for his performance as Boris Shcherbina in “Chernobyl”. He beat Alan Arkin (“The Kominsky Method”), Kieran Culkin (“Succession”), Andrew Scott (“Fleabag”) and Henry Winkler (“Barry”).

The Swedish actor was surprised with his win, and said: “I was so sure that I shouldn’t win that I already thanked everybody.”

The award for Best Television Series  Drama went to “Succession”.

Showrunner Jesse Armstrong accepted the award, saying: “For everyone else working on the show, it’s a TV show and I’m here as a representative to represent all of us, so if you’ve ever appeared on the call sheet or titles of ‘Succession’: Congratulations, we’ve won a Golden Globe.”

The show was pitted against “Big Little Lies”, “The Crown”, “Killing Eve” and “The Morning Show”.

