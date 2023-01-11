Actress Angela Bassett won the Golden Globe award for her performance as Queen Ramonda in ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’, making the 64-year-old the first actor ever to win a major individual acting award for a movie based on Marvel Comics.

The evening marked Bassett’s second win and second nomination at the Globes; she took home the trophy for best actress in a musical or comedy for 1993’s Tina Turner biopic “What’s Love Got to Do With It,” reports ‘Variety’.

She said on stage: “I got to find my words. I’m so nervous. My heart is just beating,” Bassett began, taking the stage to accept the award.

“The late Tony Morrison said that your life is already a miracle of chance just waiting for you to order its destiny.”

“But in order for that destiny to manifest, I think that it requires courage to have faith. It requires patience, as we just heard. And it requires a true sense of yourself. It’s not easy because the past is circuitous and it has many unexpected detours but by the grace of god I stand here. I stand here grateful.”

Prior to Bassett’s win for ‘Wakanda Forever’, only four actors, and no women, had even been nominated for a Golden Globe for acting in a superhero movie: Nominees Ryan Reynolds for 2016’s “Deadpool” (actor in musical/comedy) and Jack Nicholson for 1989’s “Batman” (actor in musical/comedy), as well as winners Joaquin Phoenix for 2019’s “Joker” (actor in drama) and Heath Ledger for 2008’s “The Dark Knight” (supporting actor).

Phoenix and Ledger, who both played variations on the DC Comics villain — the Joker, were the major winners in their respective years across awards season, taking home the SAG Awards and the Oscars as well (Ledger’s wins were posthumous).

Golden Globe Awards 2023 is airing on Lionsgate Play in India.

