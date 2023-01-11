Austin Butler’s portrayal of the King of Rock and Roll, Elvis Presley in the biographical film ‘Elvis’ has won him a Golden Globe award for Best Actor – Motion Picture – Drama at the ongoing award ceremony in Beverly Hills, California.

In his speech, Austin said: “My boy. my boy, woo. All my words are leaving me.”

He also gave a shout out to some famous film personalities seated in the audience, “Brad, I love you. Quentin, I printed out the ‘Pulp Fiction’ script when I was 12”, he says to Pitt and Tarantino, respectively, and also gave thanks to Elvis Presley himself: “You were an icon and a rebel and I love you so much.”

Thanking director Baz Luhrmann, Austin said: “I owe this to a bold, visionary filmmaker who allowed me the experience to take risks and I always knew I would be supported.”

The Golden Globe Awards 2023 are streaming in India on Lionsgate Play.

