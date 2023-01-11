Colin Farrell took home the Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy honour at the ongoing 80th Golden Globes awards.

Farrell was contending in the category with Diego Calva (‘Babylon’), Daniel Craig (‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery’), Adam Driver (‘White Noise’) and Ralph Fiennes (‘The Menu’).

‘The Banshees of Inisherin’ is a dark tragicomedy film directed by Martin McDonagh.

Set on a remote island off the west coast of Ireland, the film stars Farrell and Brendan Gleeson as two lifelong friends who find themselves at an impasse when one abruptly ends their relationship, with alarming consequences for both of them.

Kerry Condon and Barry Keoghan also star.

It reunites Farrell and Gleeson, who previously worked together on McDonagh’s directorial debut ‘In Bruges’ (2008).

The Golden Globes awards 2023 is streaming on Lionsgate Play in India.

