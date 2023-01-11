ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

Golden Globes 2023: Eddie Murphy feted with Cecil B. DeMille Award

Hollywood Actor-comedian Eddie Murphy has been lionised with the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the Golden Globe award which are currently underway at the Beverly Hills in California.

As he walked to the stage, the theme music from his 1984 film ‘Beverly Hills Cop’ was played in the background.

During his acceptance speech, Eddie said, quoted by ‘Variety’, “I’m going to wrap it up and say something to all the new, up-and-coming dreamers and artists that are in the room tonight”.

Since 1952, the Cecil B. DeMille Award has been annually presented to standout filmmakers and performers in the entertainment industry by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA).

Murphy has previously been nominated for an Oscar, five Emmys and six Golden Globes — one of which he won in 2007 for his performance in ‘Dreamgirls’.

“I want to let you know that there is a definitive blueprint that you can follow to achieve success, prosperity, longevity and peace of mind. It’s a blueprint, and I’ve followed it my whole career. It’s very simple, just do these three things: pay your taxes, mind your business and keep Will Smith’s wife’s name out of your fucking mouth,” he said as he finished his speech.

