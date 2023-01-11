American comedian Jerrod Carmichael, who is hosting the ongoing 80th edition of the Golden Globe Awards, is spitting fire punchlines.

Hollywood star Will Smith may not have attended the Golden Globe this year but he was in the ceremony in spirit as Jerrod joked about Will Smith Globes presenting Smith with the ‘Rock Hudson award for best portrayal of masculinity’ on television owing to last year Oscars slapgate where Will Smith slapped Chris Rock.

However, the audience did not seem amused. Carmichael himself appeared slightly hesitant, anticipating their tepid reaction, as he rushed out the words.

Jerrod also took a dig at Kanye West over his anti-Semitic remarks. While on stage, the comedian engaged with Steven Spielberg about his semi-autobiographical film ‘The Fabelmans’ which tells the tale of a Jewish family, saying it “changed Kanye’s (West) mind.”

In recent months, West has been criticised for making a slew of anti-Semitic remarks. “I saw it with Kanye, and it changed everything for him… You changed Kanye’s mind,” Carmichael added.

Next, he mocked Tom Cruise for returning Golden Globe trophies. Cruise had decided to return his three Golden Globe awards in protest of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association in 2021.

While introducing presenters Glen Powell and Jay Ellis, Cruise’s ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ co-stars, Carmichael appeared on stage with three trophies in his hands.

He said, “Hey, guys backstage I found these,” Carmichael said. “(It’s the) three Golden Globe awards that Tom Cruise returned. I’m just a host briefly, or whatever, but I have a pitch I think. Maybe we take these three things and exchange them for the safe return of Shelly Miscavige.”

Golden Globe Awards 2023 are streaming on Lionsgate play.

