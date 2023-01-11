ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

Golden Globes 2023: Kevin Costner misses ‘Yellowstone’ win due to Santa Barbara floods

Actor Kevin Costner won the Golden Globe for best actor in a television series, drama, for his work on ‘Yellowstone’, but the actor couldn’t make it to the awards ceremony due to flooding in Santa Barbara.

In a video posted to Instagram before the event, Costner said, “I’m so sorry for everyone who might have been tuning in to watch the Golden Globes. Chris and I aren’t going to be able to be there. Yesterday we had to pull the kids out of school in Santa Barbara.”

“This is the second time in five years that the town freeways flooded out, and we found ourselves on the wrong side of town, and we couldn’t get back last night. We couldn’t even get back to the house this morning in time with the freeways closed. (There’s) nobody sadder than us that we can’t be there at the Golden Globes.”

Thanking his ‘Yellowstone’ castmates and directors, Costner added, “I’m just so sorry I couldn’t be there. I really wanted to… We’re gonna sit at the television and see what happens,” reports ‘Variety’.

Costner was nominated up against Jeff Bridges ‘The Old Man’, Diego Luna ‘Andora’, Bob Odenkirk ‘Better Call Saul’ and Adam Scott ‘Severance’. This marks ‘Yellowstone’s first Golden Globe win.

The Taylor Sheridan-created series, currently airing its fifth season, was nominated for a SAG Award in 2022, but the show did not receive any other Golden Globe nominations.

The series, which spawned two prequels in ‘1883’ and ‘1923’, seemingly re-launched the Western genre and has become a giant hit on broadcast TV.

