Golden Globes 2023: Michelle Yeoh slams racism as she wins honour

As Michelle Yeoh won the Best Actress – Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy award at the Golden Globes 2023 for her role in ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’, she took a moment on stage to slam racism that she faced during the initial stage of her career.

Summing up her journey of 40 years, she took her sweet time to let it sink in as he laid her hands on the trophy.

“Whew! OK. I’m just gonna stand here and take this all in,” she said. “Forty years, not letting go of this. So just quickly, thank you Hollywood Foreign Press for giving me this honour. It’s been an amazing journey and incredible fight to be here today, but I think it’s worth it”.

She went on to say: “When I first arrived here, I was told I was a minority. Forget about them knowing North Korea, South Korea, Malaysia, Japan, or India. Someone also told me ‘Oh you know English’. To which I replied, ‘yeah the flight to the US is 13 hours long, so I learned the language on the flight’.”

Actress Stephanie Hsu was spotted crying in the audience section as Yeoh made her award acceptance speech.

As she was reminded of her exceeding time on stage through a piano piece, she said in jest, “shut up! I can beat you”.

“As time went by, I turned 60 last year, and I think all of you women understand this as the days, years, numbers get bigger, the opportunities get smaller, as well.

“Then along came the best gift: ‘Everything, Everywhere All at Once’,” the actress concluded.

The Golden Globe Awards 2023 are streaming on Lionsgate Play in India.

20230111-080603

