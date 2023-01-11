ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

Golden Globes 2023: Netflix becomes first streamer to bag Best Animated feature with ‘Pinocchio’

Mexican filmmaker Guillermo Del Toro laid his hands on the Best Picture – Animated trophy at the 80th Golden Globe Awards for his film ‘Pinocchio’.

With this, Netflix became the first streaming platform to bag a Golden Globe Award for Best Animated feature.

After expressing his gratitude for the win, he quipped how he’s happy to be back in-person with those in the room.

He joked, “some of us are drunk” and also emphasised how “animation is cinema”.

It’s not just movies for kids, he said, “it’s a medium”.

Del Toro directed the adaptation of the classic tale by Carlo Collodi with Mark Gustafson.

He also served as a co-writer with Patrick McHale. The movie is also nominated at the Critics Choice Awards, which takes place on January 15.

Golden Globe Awards 2023 are streaming in India on Lionsgate Play.

