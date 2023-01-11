ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

Golden Globes 2023: Ram Charan says ‘we won’ as ‘Naatu Naatu’ clinches honour

As the number ‘Naatu Naatu’ from ‘RRR’ was named the Best Original Song in Motion Picture category at the Golden Globes 2023, actor Ram Charan took to social media to express his excitement.

‘Naatu Naatu’ was in competition with ‘Carolina’ from ‘Where the Crawdads Sing’, ‘Ciao Papa’ from Guillermo del Toro’s ‘Pinocchio’, ‘Hold My Hand’ from ‘Top Gun: Maverick’, and ‘Lift Me Up’ from ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’.

Ram took to Instagram, where he shared a picture posing with filmmaker S.S. Rajamouli, NTR Jr and music composer M.M. Keeravani.

He wrote: “& WE WON THE GOLDEN GLOBES.”

‘RRR’, which is also competing in the Best Non-English Language Film, stars NTR Jr., Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Shriya Saran, Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody, and Olivia Morris.

It centres around two real-life Indian revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem, their fictional friendship and their fight against the British Raj.

Set in the 1920s, the plot explores the undocumented period in their lives when both the revolutionaries chose to go into obscurity before they began the fight for their country.

