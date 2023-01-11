ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

Golden Globes 2023: Stars put their fashionable foot forward at red carpet

Biggest global stars, including names such as Ram Charan, NTR Jr, S.S. Rajamouli, Jamie Lee Curtis, Ana De Armas and Selena Gomez, among many others, are hitting the red carpet for the 2023 Golden Globes.

Hosted by Jerrod Carmichael, this year’s ceremony, the first since the Hollywood Foreign Press Association faced a nearly two-year boycott due to the lack of diversity among its membership, is shaping up to be a celebrity-filled comeback.

Nominees attending include Austin Butler, Steven Spielberg, Michelle Williams, Ana de Armas, Anya Taylor-Joy, Jamie Lee Curtis, Michelle Yeoh, Kevin Costner, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Julia Garner, Jenna Ortega, Kaley Cuoco, Jessica Chastain and Jeremy Allen White. Original song nominees Rihanna and Taylor Swift are also possible attendees, reports ‘Variety’.

The Golden Globes in India airs on Lionsgate play.

Indian actor N.T. Rama Rao Jr. rocks a black tuxedo with sunglasses on the Golden Globes red carpet.

His ‘RRR’ co-star Ram Charan looked dapper in a black ensemble on the Golden Globes red carpet.

‘RRR’ filmmaker S.S. Rajamouli tweeted a picture with his wife strutting the red carpet in Indian wear and captioned: “Happy to be here.”

Jamie Lee Curtis looks regal in a black gown with a lace floor-length cape. Kaley Cuoco glows in lavender on the Golden Globes red carpet.

Quinta Brunson rocks a black and pink mermaid gown on the Golden Globes red carpet. Daisy Edgar-Jones stuns in a lace gown on the Golden Globes red carpet.

Sebastian Stan wears a double-breasted jacket. Bob Odenkirk wears a blue tux on the Golden Globes red carpet.

Laverne Cox rocks a blue gown with gold detailing. Jeremy Allen White looks dapper in a tux on the Golden Globes red carpet.

‘Wednesday’ maker Tim Burton pairs a black suit with a matching scarf and sunglasses. Kim Morgan and Guillermo del Toro pose together on the Golden Globes red carpet.

Supermodel Heidi Klum glitters in a sparkly silver gown paired with a purple feather boa on the Golden Globes red carpet. Babyface sports a black suit and diamond chain.

