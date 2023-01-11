ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

Golden Globes 2023: ‘The Banshees of Inisherin’ wins Best Screenplay, Motion Picture

NewsWire
0
0

‘The Banshees of Inisherin’ was feted with with Best Screenplay, Motion Picture at the ongoing 80th Golden Globe Awards here.

The film was competing in the category against ‘Tar’, ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’, ‘Women Talking’ and ‘The Fabelmans’.

Martin McDonagh, who has directed, written, and co-produced film, joked while taking the honour on stage.

He wrote: “Thankyou. I wrote the script for donkey and horse. I wrote Colin and Brandon. Their nuanced performance blew me. Thank you all.”

Set on a remote island off the west coast of Ireland, the film stars Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson as two lifelong friends who find themselves at an impasse when one abruptly ends their relationship, with alarming consequences for both of them. Kerry Condon and Barry Keoghan also star.

It reunites Farrell and Gleeson, who previously worked together on McDonagh’s directorial debut ‘In Bruges’.

The Golden Globes 2023 is streaming on Lionsgate Play in India.

20230111-085204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Dr. Dre looks back at the hard time he had when...

    Julius Onah of ‘The Cloverfield Paradox’ to direct fourth ‘Captain America’...

    Raya And The Last Dragon (IANS Review; Rating: * * *)

    ‘Doctor Strange 2’ to have more surprises than ‘Avengers: Infinity War’...