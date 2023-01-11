ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

Golden Globes 2023: ‘The Fabelmans’ bags Best Picture, Drama

The coming-of-age drama ‘The Fabelmans’ directed by Steven Spielberg took home the Best Picture in drama category at the 80th Golden Globe Awards held here.

To present the honour, filmmaker Quentin Tarantino took over the stage to announce.

He quipped: “Tom Cruise, Steven Speilberg, Elvis Presley, Cate Blanchett and Whatever those blue people are called .. These are the people for Best Picture, Drama.

‘The Fabelmans’ was nominated alongside James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water’ Austin Butler-starrer ‘Elvis’, Cate Blanchett’s’ Tar’ and ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ starring Tom Cruise.

While accepting the award, Speilberg thanked the cast, producers and crew of the film.

‘The Fabelmans’ is a semi-autobiographical story loosely based on Spielberg’s adolescence and first years as a filmmaker, told through an original story of the fictional Sammy Fabelman, a young aspiring filmmaker who explores how the power of films can help him see the truth about his dysfunctional family and those around him.

The film stars Gabriel LaBelle as Sammy, alongside Michelle Williams, Paul Dano, Seth Rogen, and Judd Hirsch in supporting roles.

