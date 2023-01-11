American actor Tyler James Williams walked home with the trophy for Best Supporting Actor — Television Series for his role in the mockumentary sitcom television series ‘Abbott Elementary’.

Tyler edged out the likes of John Lithgow and John Turturro. His win is a much-needed boost for network shows at the Globes which have largely been left behind in recent years as cable and streamers dominate.

This was Tyler’s first nomination-turned-first win which deservedly came for his work as the bashful Gregory Eddie in the sitcom series.

His career as a child actor, making several appearances on ‘Saturday Night Live’, ‘Little Bill’, and ‘Sesame Street’. He later rose to prominence for playing the role of Chris Rock on the sitcom ‘Everybody Hates Chris’.

Golden Globe Awards 2023 are streaming on Lionsgate play.

