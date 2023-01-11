ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

Golden Globes 2023: Zendaya wins Best Performance by actress in TV series

Zendaya was named as the Best Performance by actress in TV series for ‘Euphoria’ and Julia Garner clinched the Best Supporting Actress, Television award for her performance in ‘Ozark’ at the 80th Golden Globes here.

For Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Drama category, Zendaya was nominated alongside names such as Emma D’Arcy (‘House of the Dragon’), Laura Linney (‘Ozark’), Imelda Staunton (‘The Crown’) and Hilary Swank (‘Alaska Daily’).

However, Zendaya was not present to take the honour.

Julia was contending in the category Best Supporting Actress, Television and was nominated alongside Elizabeth Debicki (‘The Crown’), Hannah Einbinder (‘Hacks’), Janelle James (‘Abbott Elementary’) and Sheryl Lee Ralph (‘Abbott Elementary’)

While accepting the honour Julia Garner said: “I am overwhelmed. I am grateful to be here. Playing Ruth for all this year has been the greatest gift.”

In India, Golden Globes 2023 is streaming on Lionsgate Play.

