As India is all set to bring home the Golden Globes 2023 award for the song ‘Naatu Naatu’ from S.S. Rajamouli’s magnum opus ‘RRR’, young singer K.S.Harisankar, who has lent his voice to the track in Malayalam, finds himself on cloud nine.

On hearing the news of the track bagging the award for the Best Original Song at the 80th Golden Globes, the dentist-turned-singer congratulated the entire team of the film.

“It was an unforgettable experience for me when I sang the song as all the leading lights of the film, including Rajamouli Sir were there. Normally, I sing songs of a different genre and many asked me if it was me who had sung the Malayalam version. Am extremely happy,” said the 29-year-old.

Incidentally, Harisankar hails from a family of legendary musicians and was trained by his maternal grandmother K.Omanakutty besides two of his uncles M.G.Radhakrishnan and M.G. Sreekumar who are leading lights in the music industry here.

‘Naatu Naatu’ was in competition with ‘Carolina’ from ‘Where the Crawdads Sing’, ‘Ciao Papa’ from ‘Guillermo del Toro’s “Pinocchio’, ‘Hold My Hand’ from ‘Top Gun: Maverick,’ ‘Lift Me Up’ from ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’.

Receiving the honour was music composer M. M. Keeravani, who dedicated the award to Rajamouli and the actors Ram Charan and NTR Jr.

While accepting the award, he said: “Thank you very much for this prestigious award. This award belongs to S.S. Rajamouli for his vision, I thank him for constantly believing in me and supporting my work. N.T. Rama Rao Jr and Ram Charan who danced with full stamina.”

