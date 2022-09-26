Goldi Solar, India’s most quality-conscious solar brand, announced plans to infuse over Rs 5,000 crore as a part of its business expansion plans. Simultaneously, it also unveiled its new and landmark product offering HELOC Plus, a high-efficiency and low on carbon module series with Heterojunction technology.

Goldi Solar aims to become an end-to-end and vertically integrated company with module, cell and raw material manufacturing capabilities. Accordingly, it plans to commence production at its cell manufacturing unit in Gujarat Subsequently, it will expand its capacity to 5GW Additionally, Goldi Solar plans to recruit over 4,500 people across various functions, which will increase its workforce to 5,500 plus, including existing workforce.

Commenting on the key significant developments, Captain Ishver Dholakiya – Managing Director of Goldi Solar, said, “To create employment at the grass roots level, Goldi Solar plans to hire 25 per cent of the workforce from the local tribal regions adjoining its proposed manufacturing facility. To train the new recruits for a career in renewables, Goldi Solar will conduct three-month certification programmes at a skill development centre that it plans to open in collaboration with the NSDC (National Skill Development Council) in Navsari, Gujarat.”

He further added, “Renewables are the future of energy. Our future plans of launching a new product line and expanding capacity for module manufacturing is designed to increase the supply of clean energy and motivate its large-scale replacement of fossil fuel. At Goldi Solar, we have committed to the honourable Prime Minister’s vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat and aspire to create an India self-reliant in renewable energy.”

Additionally, Bharat Bhut – Director, Goldi Solar said, “Goldi Solar has consistently created and delivered quality modules. Our mantra is to provide better and more efficient products. In accordance with our quality ethos, we intend to form a dedicated product development and R&D team, which will accelerate the creation of high-efficiency models. Goldi is the first Indian manufacturer to announce a 710 Wp module based on the latest HJT technology, and we are confident that our latest offering, HELOC Plus, will be a game-changer in the industry.”

Hardip Singh, President & Global Head, Sales & Marketing, Goldi Solar added, “Our credo of ‘Ghar Ghar Goldi, Har Ghar Goldi’, testifies to our ambitions of making Goldi Solar a mass brand in India. Currently, we operate in the segments of IPP, C&I, EPC, exports and manufacturing. Our focus on India’s domestic consumer market has enabled us to register a presence in the key Indian cities. We are confident of increasing our presence with the proposed capacity expansion exercise. Our future roadmap is a key step towards enabling every Indian to participate in an impending renewable revolution.”

