Goldi Solar, India’s most quality-conscious solar brand, on Monday announced its support for the government’s ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign making it the first company to pledge to distribute and install 75,000 national flags in Gujarat.

The activity will cover homes and offices in major cities including Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara, Rajkot, Bhavnagar, Gandhinagar, and some of the smaller tier-II and tier-III cities. The tricolour will be hoisted atop more than 20 crore houses across the country for three days in August, under the central government’s ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Commenting on the announcement, Captain Ishver Dholakiya, Managing Director, Goldi Solar said, “The tricolour is a symbol of our identity as Indians. We believe that the government’s ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ Campaign allows for a renewed spirit of patriotism. Goldi Solar is proudly Made in India and we consider this a small contribution towards promoting nationalism, and invoking the feeling of unity in the people of our nation who have helped Goldi reach newer heights of success.”

Bharat Bhut, Director, Goldi Solar said, “Goldi Solar currently operates two state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities in Gujarat. We also install solar plants on rooftops and industry premises. Every third roof in Gujarat is solarized by us. We undertake several philanthropic initiatives in the area of sustainability, healthcare, education, animal welfare, women empowerment, and natural disasters in the state. We recently solarized an entire village named Dudhala, located near Amreli.”

